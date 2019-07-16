‘It shocked me very much’: Neighbors on guard after deadly shooting in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County investigators continue to piece together what led to a 72-year-old woman being shot and killed in Ardmore Tuesday morning.
Deputies were called to a home on Elkwood Section Road for a shooting around 2 a.m. Crime scene tape surrounded the woman’s home. Family members tell WAFF 48 News the shooting stemmed from a home invasion. Madison County investigators have not confirmed that information yet.
Patricia Payne lives down the street from where the shooting happened. She says the neighborhood is usually calm. Payne is trying to figure out why this would happen. “Kind of makes you sick to your stomach to think that someone would be so evil that they could go in and hurt someone like that," said Payne.
What shocked Payne the most, was how close in age she was to the victim. “When you get our age, it’s hard to care for yourself, especially when it comes to self defense.”
Payne is staying aware and asking her neighbors to do the same.
“Keep my doors locked, that’s the main thing. We need each other, and with neighbors knowing each other, that helps to keep us safer.”
Investigators are trying to lock down a suspect in this case.
