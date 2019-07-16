Isolated showers and hot today

Isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon with locally heavy rainfall being the biggest concern.
Clouds will stick around overnight with lows falling into the mid 70s, a light breeze should prevent fog from becoming widespread. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s and breezy winds, numerous thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.
The heat will come back quickly for the end of the week with the heat index over 100 degrees, a heat advisory may be issued. The weekend looks mostly dry with highs staying in the middle 90s.
