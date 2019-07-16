Hot & humid today, Remnants of Barry bring storms again this evening

The remnants of what was Hurricane Barry has stalled over southern Missouri which means that we will be dealing with showers and storms from this system for the next couple of days. Today will start off as a normal summer day with plenty of sunshine, heat, and humidity. Temperatures will likely climb into the low 90s by the midday hours and feels-like temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s. We will also have some brisk wind gusts out of the south today at 10 to 25 mph. By the afternoon and evening a line of storms will push in from the west and will roll into the Shoals between 5pm and 7pm. These storms will push east into the late evening hours. The best chances of storms will stay to the west of I-65 today and some of these storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain.