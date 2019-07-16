Guntersville City Council adopts ordinance that limits commercial animal sales

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You can add another city to the growing list of north Alabama cities where you can no longer buy pets like dogs and cats at pet stores. The Guntersville City Council adopted an ordinance Monday that limits commercial animal sales in the city.
The measure is believed will save hundreds of pets across the city.
“We want to send a message to our stores that we want responsible breeding," said Guntersville Mayor Leigh Dollar.
Local animal activist tell WAFF 48 News there is a “serious” problem with shelter overpopulation. This move is expected to help curb that.
Gwen Wilson was one of dozens that attended Monday night’s council meeting in support of the ordinance. “On any given day there is probably a minimum of at least 425 dogs that are homeless," said Wilson.
Buying at pet shops makes it harder to track animals and make sure they’re spayed and neutered.
Wilson says often dogs are left out on the street, they breed and then end up packing out shelters.
This latest ordinance directs buyers to city operated and non-profit shelters.
“This doesn’t affect the hobby breeder," explained Dollar. "We all know somebody that has puppies. It doesn’t affect that.”
The ordinance follows in the footsteps of other cities across North Alabama like Huntsville and Athens.
It takes effect immediately.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.