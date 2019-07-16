Florence father arrested after child found wandering streets alone

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence father was arrested Tuesday after his child was found wandering the streets blocks from his home.
Mark Foss was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center. The child was placed into the care of his aunt by DHR.
Florence police found the boy at Wilson Food Center on West College Street around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The child was only wearing a diaper and was unable to speak. The child’s age was not disclosed by police.
Police were able to identify the child’s parents using social media. When they brought the child home they found his father, Mark Foss, asleep. Foss was not aware that the child was missing from his home on Hill Street. The boy’s mother was at work.
Police thanked employees of Wilson Food Center for caring for the boy until they arrived.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.