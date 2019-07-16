Driver in fatal Decatur wreck had meth, police say

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have arrested the driver that caused a fatal five-vehicle wreck last month.
The June 25 wreck was on Alabama 67 near Refuge Headquarters Road.
According to police, Jonna McGuyre, 33, lost control of her Chevrolet Tahoe and hit three vehicles before colliding head-on with a Nissan Versa. The Versa’s driver, 30-year-old Ramsey Williams, was killed.
McGuyre and two children in the vehicle with her were taken to the hospital. All were later listed in stable condition.
On Tuesday, police announced that McGuyre had been arrested after her release from the hospital.
Police say she was in possession of of methamphetamine. A warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance was obtained for McGuyre’s arrest.
McGuyre was arrested at her home on July 8. She was later transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
Police say it is not yet know if the meth was a factor in the wreck. Toxicology results are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
