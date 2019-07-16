Date ends in home invasion for Huntsville man who met lady on app

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man found himself being held at gunpoint in his home after a date with a woman he met online.
Police call the suspects "date-robbery bandits."
It happened on Suzanne Terrace, close to Oakwood Avenue. The victim was robbed by three men who stormed in with guns.
"Turns out that prior to the robbery, he had met someone online that he had been talking with and had a date with. He brought this female back to his home. Shortly after they were in the house, a very short period of time, that's when the three suspects came in the house at gunpoint," said Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer for the Huntsville Police Department.
According to police, the couple met on the Tagged app and it's possible the victim's date set him up.
“Through the investigation, we learned that the female may have some connection to the males that came to his house and committed the home invasion,” Lt. Johnson explained. “We wound up talking with a couple of individuals who gave us information that led us to three suspects.”
Huntsville police say the suspects looked around for valuables and ended up getting away with a cell phone and car keys. Thankfully, the victim wasn't injured.
The case highlights the dangers some apps pose.
“With these apps, the problem is the profiles. You can make your own profile and be anyone you want to be. You can add pictures. You can have a fake job. You can have a fake family. So the problem, you don’t know exactly who you’re talking to when you meet someone on one of these apps,” said Patrick Caver, a Hartselle attorney and social media expert.
The three home invasion suspects all face first degree robbery charges.
“If you go online to date anyone, check out the name of the person you’re about to spend some time with,” Lt. Johnson added. “In this case, if he simply did a few searches, he would have seen that she had some contact with police and that may have deterred him from continuing to see her.”
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.