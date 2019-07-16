Athens & Decatur featured prominently in music video

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Shakes lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard is coming out with a solo album and part of that includes a new music video shot in Decatur and Athens.
The music video is for a song titled “Stay High.” It will be Howard’s debut solo album titled “Jaime” which will drop later this year.
The video features actor Terry Crews driving over the Highway 31 bridge connecting the two cities. You also see Crews visiting a Hometown Grocery location along with Kreme Delite and Dub’s Burgers in Athens.
Two Limestone County Deputies can also be seen in the video.
Locals who made appearances in the video tell us it was shot on June 8th and 9th.
Brittany Howard was born and raised in Athens.
We’ve reached out to Howard’s publicists for a statement on the video.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.