Area school officials say Education Trust Fund appropriations a nice surprise
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 16, 2019 at 6:26 AM CDT - Updated July 16 at 6:26 AM

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Increasing your child’s education experience in the Shoals.

Area public schools are set to get more than $5 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund.

This money is coming compliments of the state’s largest education budget to date, topping $7 billion.

According to our partners at the Times Daily, school districts will use the money for a wide variety of things.

Including a number of needed renovations and expanding stem programs. Lauderdale County schools will receive the most at just over $2 million.

