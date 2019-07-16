Area school officials say Education Trust Fund appropriations a nice surprise

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Increasing your child’s education experience in the Shoals.
Area public schools are set to get more than $5 million for the state’s Education Trust Fund.
This money is coming compliments of the state’s largest education budget to date, topping $7 billion.
According to our partners at the Times Daily, school districts will use the money for a wide variety of things.
Including a number of needed renovations and expanding stem programs. Lauderdale County schools will receive the most at just over $2 million.
