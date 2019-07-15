‘We have tremendous growth’: Madison school leaders get firsthand look at city’s new developments

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - There is no secret that the city of Madison has seen a lot of growth over the past few years. That growth is greatly impacting the school system.
Madison City Schools is on track to have over 12,000 students by the end of the 2019-2020 school year. Superintendent Robby Parker tells WAFF 48 News that almost all of the schools are close to reaching their max capacity.
“We’ve got growth on the east side, we’ve got more growth on the west side and we’ve got more growth in Triana," said Parker.
When a city experiences a lot of growth like Madison has, Parker says the issue turns to where to put all of the students.
Parker has proposed building a new middle school and a new elementary school, something that won’t happen unless tax payers pass a 12 mil property tax increase.
Parker spent Monday morning showing the members of the Madison City School board how the city has grown, and where new housing developments are expected to be built. “Every piece of land in our city is being gobbled up and built on," said Parker.
Parker emphasized he doesn’t want to stop the growth. In fact, he says he is very excited about it but, he wants to make sure that the students education doesn’t get compromised.
“If we want our school district to continue to be one of America’s best school districts, then we have to have a place to put everybody and we’re running out of space," said Parker.
Last year, the school system grew by 600 students. Parker anticipates that number to climb this year adding, 700 students have already register for classes in Madison this summer.
“We’ve run out of room. Its just simply, we’ve run out of room.”
