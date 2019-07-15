TVA employees weeding and managing aquatic plants at Lake Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Pulling weeds doesn't just happened in your yards. Employees with TVA are spending time pulling weeds in Lake Guntersville.
Every summer, employees with TVA manage aquatic plants to not only keep the lake beautiful, but also to make it easier for recreational users to get kayaks and boats in and out of the lake.
“If we don’t do the treatments, the weeds can get so bad and matted up at the surface, you can’t get boats in the water, you can’t access the beaches, those areas,” said TVA employee Stephen Turner.
Chris Edwards and his friends bring their boat from Huntsville to Lake Guntersville almost every week and he’s glad there are crews maintaining the lake and getting rid of aquatic plants and weeds where they don’t belong.
“I sure do like the lakes, especially when they clean them because if they didn’t clean them, we wouldn’t be able to come once a week. It would be a whole lot dirtier water and I wouldn’t be able to see what I’m doing as far as loading my boat and unloading it,” said Edwards.
Lake Guntersville is a popular destination for people looking to relax and have fun which brings a lot of money into North Alabama and the employees at TVA we talked with take pride in their job.
“It brings a lot of revenue to this part of the state and we try to maintain the access to it for all those recreational users. We have fisherman, we have skiers that love to use the lake,” said Turner.
Although herbicides have been applied, employees with TVA say they’re are no restrictions when it comes to swimming or fishing here at the lake.
