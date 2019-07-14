Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that has left a teenager in critical condition.
According to authorities, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. The victim was taken by a private vehicle to DCH with a gunshot wound to the neck.
She was then flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. She is still in critical condition.
Witnesses told authorities that the shooting took place at the 2100 block of University Blvd. Investigators went to the scene to gather evidence and speak with witnesses.
Authorities say they have identified all the people in the shooting.
22-year-old Jeremy Hines and 21-year-old Johnathan Cook have been charged with attempted murder. Both of the suspects are from Livingston, Alabama.
Cook has also been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle. Both Hines and Cook are being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail pending a bond.
The victim has been identified as a 15-year-old female.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.