SEEKING DONATIONS: Decatur church helping with Barry disaster relief

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In the past year alone, the Grant Street Church of Christ has taken dozens of trips all around the south east helping areas of disaster.
Now, outreach minister Cody Michael is heading to Louisiana to help with flooding damage from Hurricane Barry.
“There’s always gonna be people that have needs and god never quits on us and we get to represent him. So, we’re never gonna quit on anyone else either," Michael said.
Michael plans on meeting up with a disaster relief organization in Nashville to take thousands of supplies down to southern Louisiana Wednesday.
“The number one thing right now is cleaning supplies. This is an expensive disaster, it’s not like homes destroyed, it’s homes that have to be gutted and rebuilt," Michael explained.
Outreach ministers are also looking for non-perishable snack foods and pet supplies.
The Grant Street disaster relief trailer is headed to Louisiana Wednesday.
