Remnants of Barry keeps rain in the area

Happy Monday! You may want to grab the umbrella as you run out the door this morning as rain and storms from the remnants of Barry are moving through the Valley.
As the center of the system stays to our west, we’ll see some bands of showers and storms move in, especially to the west of I-65 into the Shoals, off and on throughout the day. There will likely be plenty of cloud cover as well which will keep temperatures suppressed slightly. High temperatures are only expected to be into the mid-80s, but we will still have feels-like temperatures near 90-degrees with the high humidity. Some of the storms today may be strong with the potential to bring some gusty winds as well as heavy rainfall. Sometimes these outer bands of storms from tropical systems may also cause a couple of brief, spin-up tornadoes.
There will be more breaks in the clouds for Tuesday which will lead to a better chance at 90-degree temperatures. There should be more sunshine on Tuesday, but we will still have a few storms as the remnants of Barry continue to slowly push through. Wednesday should be the final day with impacts from Barry and then we will see that summer heat make a triumphant comeback.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
