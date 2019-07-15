Remnants of Barry keeps rain in the area

As the center of the system stays to our west, we’ll see some bands of showers and storms move in, especially to the west of I-65 into the Shoals, off and on throughout the day. There will likely be plenty of cloud cover as well which will keep temperatures suppressed slightly. High temperatures are only expected to be into the mid-80s, but we will still have feels-like temperatures near 90-degrees with the high humidity. Some of the storms today may be strong with the potential to bring some gusty winds as well as heavy rainfall. Sometimes these outer bands of storms from tropical systems may also cause a couple of brief, spin-up tornadoes.