Protein bars sold at Walmart and Target recalled due to possible undeclared allergens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This morning you’ll want to check that pantry. A popular protein bar sold at Walmart and Target is being recalled.
Pro-Bar issued a recall about the possible presence of undeclared milk and soy allergens. Popular flavors being recalled are Chocolate Coconut, Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip and Original Trail Mix.
If you have one of the effected products you can return it for a full refund.
You can find a full list of the effect flavors by clicking here.
