Police investigating armed robbery at Petro South gas station on University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are investigating an armed robbery at a Petro South gas station on University Drive early Sunday morning.
Surveillance video shows three suspects with their faces covered, holding guns, demanding the cashier to give them all the money in the register.
We’re told the cashier was fortunately not hurt during this robbery.
We’ll give you a First Alert Update on this investigation as soon as we learn more from police.
