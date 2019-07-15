Overcast with more showers this afternoon

Periods of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue in NW Alabama as we still deal with the remnants of Tropical Depression Barry.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon with gusty winds possible, skies will stay overcast with highs in the middle 80s. Clouds will linger overnight with lows falling into the low 70s, a light breeze should prevent fog from becoming widespread.
Some intermittent sunshine Tuesday will be enough to boost temps back into the 90s, isolated to widely scattered showers will move in during the afternoon hours and winds will occasionally gust over 20 mph. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with more scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The heat will come back quickly for the end of the week with the heat index over 100 degrees, a heat advisory may be issued. The weekend looks mostly dry with highs staying in the middle 90s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.