Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Registration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -We hope you can join us for the 16th annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run and Survivors' Walk on Saturday, October 19!
The Liz Hurley Ribbon Run is North Alabama’s largest 5K race with 6,500 runners and walkers. Event proceeds benefit the Liz Hurley Breast Cancer Fund at Huntsville Hospital Foundation, providing the latest in cutting-edge diagnostic technology for the Huntsville Hospital and Madison Hospital Breast Centers.
October 19 Run of Show
8 a.m.: Survivors’ Walk in honor of our survivors’ registered for the Survivors’ Walk & 5K. Join us to cheer on local breast cancer survivors as we celebrate them!8:30 a.m.: 5K race 10 a.m.: Runner awards
The 5K course will take runners through beautiful downtown Huntsville, including the Twickenham and Old Town Historic Districts. The race starts at the corner of Lowe Avenue and Adams Street, and ends at Huntsville Junior High School.
All teams must have at least 10 participants by Monday, October 7, 2019, at 5 p.m.
