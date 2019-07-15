90s return Tuesday

Clouds will stick around overnight with lows falling into the low 70s. A light breeze should prevent fog from becoming widespread. Some intermittent sunshine Tuesday will be enough to boost temps back into the 90s. Isolated to widely scattered showers will move in during the afternoon hours and winds will occasionally gust over 20 mph. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with more thunderstorms off and on throughout the day.
The heat will come back quickly for the end of the week with the heat index over 100 degrees. A heat advisory may be issued. The weekend looks mostly dry with highs staying in the middle 90s.
