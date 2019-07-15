Heavy rain and flash flooding possible overnight

(WAFF) - Tropical bands of heavy rainfall and embedded thunderstorms will move through far NW Alabama this evening as Barry continues to move north.
The biggest concerns will be locally heavy rainfall, isolated flood and gusty winds. There is a LOW threat of brief, spin-up tornadoes this evening, we will continue to monitor radar trends closely tonight.
Storms should quiet down overnight with linger showers and lows near 70 degrees. Monday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with highs in the middle 80s. More scattered showers and storms will develop throughout the day and winds will be breezy at times.
Tuesday will be a similar day as we continue to deal with the remnants of Barry. More scattered thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The heat will come back by Thursday and Friday with the heat index in the triple digits.
