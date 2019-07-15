Guntersville gym owner saves customer’s life

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owner of Benders Gym in Guntersville may have a new nickname. Just call him a hero, after saving the life of a man who went into cardiac arrest.
It’s not a secret the owner of Benders Gym takes health and fitness really serious, but he never thought he would have to use the CPR he learned in order to safe a customer’s life.
A 66-year-old man went into cardiac arrest while running on the treadmill and he jumped into action.
“We were finishing our chest workout. Dan Younghouse was in, Dan was on the treadmill like he was daily. We heard a collapse, looked back, Dan had hit the deck and was unresponsive so we ran over, got him flipped over and lost him a few seconds later and I commenced CPR,” said Chris Wood.
Someone inside the gym called 911 when the incident happened back on July 6th and first responders arrived immediately.
The first responders say Wood is the real hero.
“I’m just happy I was here, had the training and could put it to use,” said Wood.
The owner, Wood, says it’s important that you learn how to do CPR because you never know when you may be in a place that you can save someone life as well.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.