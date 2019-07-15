1 charged with elderly abuse in Fort Payne

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb county man is facing elder abuse and neglect charges.
Police say he tried to stop emergency crews from helping an elderly woman who suffered a fall.
54-year-old Michael Mullins is being held on $55,000 bond.
Fort Payne police tell us this started at his home on Bus Circle last week. A caregiver found a 78-year-old woman on the floor.
Medics say she’d been there for a while, and she had to go get checked out at a nearby hospital.
Police say Mullins didn’t want police or medics to help the woman. More charges may be coming soon.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.