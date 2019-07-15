Blount County chase leads to officer-involved shooting

BLOUNT COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - We are working to learn more about an officer-involved shooting and a wild chase in DeKalb County.
What we know right now is that this incident started in Blount County. Around 4 Sunday afternoon, a Snead police officer tried to pull over the driver of an SUV. But the driver refused to pull over and that’s when the chase began.
The suspect made his way towards Albertville on Highway 75. We got video from a viewer named Megan Veal that shows the chase headed through Albertville.
You can see police pulled over on the side of the road. Several seconds later, you see an SUV blow by officers.
You can see a group of officers trailing the suspect’s vehicle. Albertville police used spike stripes trying to get the SUV to slow down.
But that didn’t work. From Albertville the chase headed to Geraldine. A witness in there describes what she saw happen next.
Right now you are seeing the distance the suspect traveled from Blount County to downtown Geraldine.
The sheriff’s office says the incident came to an end at Highway 75 and County Road 54. They say the suspect struck a sheriff’s car.
Officers then fired into the SUV to get the driver to stop. The suspect is now being treated at Huntsville Hospital.
No officers were injured in the chase. The case is now being handled by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Officers from the Albertville Police Department have been placed on administrative leave per department protocol. We will continue to bring you more on this situation on air and on the 48 news app.
