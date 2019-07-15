Blocked crossings raise concerns for medics in Sheffield

SHEFFIELD AL (WAFF) - Frustration in the Shoals, could end up being the difference between life and death.
Right now first responders are dealing with train blockages at Montgomery and Atlanta Street in Sheffield.
Sometimes these blockages can last for at least 10 minutes, which can be the difference when only seconds matter.
In attempt to avoid this potentially deadly situation the city was forced to add a second fire station on the other side of the tracks, Which is costing them money.
Also six more EMS stations were added.
“The best solution for us would be for the railroad company if possible is have those trains stopped before reach the Montgomery crossing or the Atlanta crossing,” said Bruce Carson, Shoals EMS Director.
Sheffield has also been forced to add a second fire station since every second counts.
We contacted Norfolk Southern-Sheffield to find out why they continue to block traffic on Montgomery and Atlanta Street. We’re still waiting for their response.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.