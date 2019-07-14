Talladega man throws meth out of an Atlanta high rise

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Individuals were arrested in Atlanta, Ga. Wednesday after throwing what is believed to be multiple kilograms of methamphetamine off of a high rise balcony, onto the streets below.
Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were executing a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation and arrested 37-year-old Kelvin James Dark, of Talladega, Alabama. According to authorities, Dark currently resides in Atlanta and is a self-proclaimed rapper and sports agent who calls himself “Mr. Alabama.”
Authorities also arrested 33-year-old Tiffany Peterson of Atlanta Georgia.
Agents recovered two semi-automatic rifles and a Glock handgun that was reported stolen out of Talladega. Also seized from the scene were over five kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, at an estimated street value of $250,000 and over 13 lbs. of marijuana valued at more than $60,000. Agents also recovered a substantial amount of US currency.
Atlanta Police department officers were able to safely recover the discarded contraband from a nearby surface street without incident.
Dark is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.
Peterson is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
