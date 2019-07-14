Scattered showers and storms today, T.S. Barry weakening

A few showers will be possible through the morning hours, but most of the rain the Tennessee Valley will see today will occur during the afternoon. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today with cloudy conditions.
Barry was upgraded to a hurricane yesterday before making landfall, but as it moved inland, it downgraded to a tropical storm again. Tropical Storm Barry is much weaker and will continue to weaken today. The path of Barry is situated well off to our west, thus lowering our chance for Barry related rain. Rain chances have been lowered and highs slightly increased, but temperatures will still stay below average for much of the week ahead.
Rain and temperatures below normal will continue through the middle of the week. Rain chances dwindle down towards the weekend and highs return back into the low 90s.
