Officials to talk with community on upcoming RiverLine project

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tennessee RiverLine officials will be in the Shoals on Thursday to talk with the community about a major upcoming project.
The "652 to You″ meeting is being held at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa to discuss the 652-mile RiverLine project, according to our partners at the Times Daily.
The Shoals was chosen as one of five pilot communities to help shape that trail system.
The project crew will send three days in the Shoals meeting with local leaders and advocates.
Those wanting to attend the meeting can register by clicking here.
The meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
