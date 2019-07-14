Man recovering after being struck by lightning in Lauderdale County

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 70-year-old man is recovering after being struck by lightning on Saturday in Lauderdale County.
The incident happened on Lauderdale County 6 around 1:30 p.m., according to our partners at the Times Daily.
Lauderdale County EMA officials report from the National Weather Service that there was “very little amount of lightning” in the area at the time.
The man’s current condition isn’t known at this time, but we’re told he was conscious while being treated at the scene. His identity is not being released.
“That goes to show you, you can get struck by lightning with very little out there,” said Lauderdale County EMA Director George Grabryan.
