Auburn University to pay former president Leath $4.5 million over next 3 years

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - According to a general release and separation agreement, Auburn University will pay former university president Dr. Steven Leath $4.5 million over the next three years.
Just nearly three weeks ago, Leath and the university parted ways "after extensive discussions about the university’s leadership.”
According to the agreement, when broken down, Leath will receive $1.5 million each of the next three years. The payments will be “paid as supplemental wages, subject to taxes and withholdings applicable at the time of each installment.”
Former Auburn University president Jay Gogue was recommended for the interim university president position days after the announcement that Leath was stepping down.
