Unsettled weather this weekend | Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Storm Barry is moving its rain bands onshore and continues to inch closer to the Louisiana coast. Barry is moving west-northwest at 5 mph and has max sustained winds at 65 mph. The track has been nudged a little to the west, which could mean good news for the Tennessee Valley. The farther west Barry goes, the less rain coverage the area will receive. The National Hurricane Center still suggests that Barry could strengthen into a hurricane before landfall. Whether it does make it to hurricane criteria or not, flooding is still a major threat to the coastal areas, along with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds.