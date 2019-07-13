1 killed, 1 injured in DeKalb County wreck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 12, 2019 at 7:07 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 10:15 PM

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Friday morning left one person dead and another injured.

According to Alabama State Troopers, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup left the roadway and struck a utility pole before striking several trees. It happened at about 8:05 a.m. on DeKalb County 479, 10 miles north of Boaz.

A passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified the victim as Yasin Escalante Ortiz, 24, of Boaz.

Troopers said Ortiz was not using a seat belt.

Troopers said the driver, who was also unrestrained, was also ejected and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

