1 killed, 1 injured in DeKalb County wreck

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County Friday morning left one person dead and another injured.
According to Alabama State Troopers, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup left the roadway and struck a utility pole before striking several trees. It happened at about 8:05 a.m. on DeKalb County 479, 10 miles north of Boaz.
A passenger was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers identified the victim as Yasin Escalante Ortiz, 24, of Boaz.
Troopers said Ortiz was not using a seat belt.
Troopers said the driver, who was also unrestrained, was also ejected and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
