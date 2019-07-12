89-year-old AL man proves you are never too old to do volunteer work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doug Elwell gets behind the wheel of his Impala five times a week and drives to his volunteer job at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Ala.
“It gives me a good feeling of self-worth inside,” said the 89-year-old Elwell. “It keeps me out of trouble, plus I just like talking and helping people when the might be feeling a little low because they are a patient or a family or friend of a patient. They need help and that is what I am there for.”
Elwell has been volunteering for more than six years, which means he started when he was already in his 80s.
