Tips to save on utility bill during extreme heat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “78 degrees is the optimum temperature. Now, when we say optimum, that just means that at 78 degrees your central unit is trying to cool your home down to that level, but it’s battling whatever the temperature is outside. So when we have these feel-like 100 degree days it’s trying to make up a 22, 25-degree difference. So the lower you set the thermostat the harder that unit’s got to work and the more energy it needs to do that,” said Joe Holmes, Decatur Utilities.
Mr. Holmes told us there are a number of other things you can do to make 78-degrees seem tolerable and to save on your power bill.
- Use ceiling fans - they create a wind-chill effect.
- Insulate your attic to keep cold air in. and hot air out - at least 6-to-8 inches of insulation.
- Replace older single-pane windows with double panes
- Seal cracks around doors
- Put weather stripping on them.
- And keep the blinds closed during day -- that will keep the sunlight from heating your home.
