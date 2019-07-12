Tips to save on utility bill during extreme heat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “78 degrees is the optimum temperature. Now, when we say optimum, that just means that at 78 degrees your central unit is trying to cool your home down to that level, but it’s battling whatever the temperature is outside. So when we have these feel-like 100 degree days it’s trying to make up a 22, 25-degree difference. So the lower you set the thermostat the harder that unit’s got to work and the more energy it needs to do that,” said Joe Holmes, Decatur Utilities.