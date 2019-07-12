Local rain this weekend due to Tropical Storm Barry

Tropical Storm Barry will influence our weather heading into the weekend. It is creeping closer to the Louisiana coast and it is strengthening. It could strengthen into a hurricane before landfall Saturday. Barry now has maximum sustained winds at 65 mph and is moving WNW at 5 mph. Barry poses many threats, especially to areas around the Gulf Coast. Threats include heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge. A flash flood watch is issued for the Alabama Gulf Coast.
Rain from Barry will affect the Tennessee Valley, but how much rain we receive depends on the track. One model perspective has the track farther west, which will likely give NW Alabama a good amount of rain, but not much of the rest of the area. Another perspective has Barry’s track farther east, increasing rain coverage and rain totals. The area could receive around 2-4 inches of rain. Flash flooding could be a threat this weekend into the beginning of next week. Also, a few low-end tornadoes could develop.
