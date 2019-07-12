New law aims to minimize criminals’ profit off of violent crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill that supporters say will “tip the scales” and help victims not re-live a crime all over again.
It is called Lisa’s Law and requires someone convicted of certain crimes to notify the state when they enter a contract to share their story of the crime for a profit. The third parties involved in the contract will also need to do the same thing.
The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mt. Hope, said there are people convicted of violent crimes who use their story of the crime in places like books, movies, and documentaries to make a profit.
“And to be able to see that person profit off of the crime they committed is really a slap in the face if you will to those victims," Robertson said.
The law is named after Lisa Ann Millican who was brutally abused and murdered in DeKalb County 37 years ago. Since then, several documentaries and television shows have featured Lisa’s story.
The person who was convicted in the murder of Lisa Ann Millican has appeared in several documentaries.
“Over and over and over again. It’s re-victimizing. We don’t like it," said Cassie Millican, who is Lisa’s sister-in-law.
The law stops people who are convicted of certain crimes from making more than $5,000 from sharing their stories about the crimes. The rest of the money would go to the victim or the victim’s next of kin.
Robertson said they do not know whether Lisa Ann Millican’s murderer received money for participating in shows. However, he said this law will stop any future people from making a larger profit than they could previously.
“It gives families a little bit more protection, a little more say so. Keeps them from being re-victimized," Millican said.
