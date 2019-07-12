Man charged with child porn in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on child pornography charges this week.
Sean Jeffrey Bayman, 35, was charged with five counts of possession of child porn on Wednesday. He was late released on bond.
Investigators say they received a tip about Bayman and conducted a monthlong investigation. Investigators obtained five search warrants and seized electronic devices from his home. They said they found child pornography.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.