Kidnapping case ending in Limestone County under investigation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged abduction is now a multi-agency investigation ending in Limestone County.
WAFF 48 News received a tip about a woman knocking on doors along Shipley Hollow Road asking for help, saying she had been abducted from Double Springs in Winston County and was able to get away once she made it to Limestone County.
Investigators with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirm the case is under investigation but wouldn’t go into detail.
We have reached out to Double Springs police for more details. Check back for updates.
