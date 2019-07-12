Scattered rain & isolated weekend storms due to Tropical Storm Barry

(WAFF) - Periods of scattered heavy rainfall and isolated strong thunderstorms will continue for the rest of your Saturday evening, some of these storms can produce some strong wind gusts.
A few showers and thunder will linger overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s. Sunday will start off mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will stay a bit cooler as a result of the cloud cover. High temps will be in the lower 80s with increasing chances for rain and storms into the afternoon and evening hours, heavier showers will be expected in areas west of Interstate 65.
We will continue to monitor the potential of isolated flash flooding Sunday night into Monday for areas of northwest Alabama. Winds will occasionally gust over 20 mph on Monday and Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry move off to our west.
This wet pattern will eventually come to an end by Thursday but the heat will coming roaring back with the heat index back into the triple digits.
