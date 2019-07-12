Heat & storms today; Tropical Storm Barry could impact the weekend

Happy Friday! The heat and humidity continue to be an issue for some out there this morning and once again will impact your day today.
Some spotty fog out there this morning due to the humidity and we will have more humidity through the day today. Temperatures are once again expected to climb back into the low 90s for much of the Tennessee Valley today and combined with the high humidity it will make it feel close to 100-degrees yet again. Today will be very similar to Thursday with scattered showers and storms developing around noon today and they will be off and on across the Valley. Scattered showers and storms will be with us again this weekend as Tropical Storm Barry moves inland along the Louisiana coast. Saturday looks warmer, but the rain for Sunday and Monday will keep temperatures slightly cooler.
We have the First Alert out for Sunday and Monday due to potential flooding from what is now Tropical Storm Barry across northwest Alabama. As the system moves inland, it is expected to slow down drastically which will keep rain here across parts of northwest Alabama through at least Tuesday. This brings the potential to drop upwards of 4 to 6 inches of rain across some spots of the Tennessee Valley by the middle of next week. Keep checking back for the latest updates on Barry and the impacts this storm may have on us.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
