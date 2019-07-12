Heat & storms today; Tropical Storm Barry could impact the weekend

Some spotty fog out there this morning due to the humidity and we will have more humidity through the day today. Temperatures are once again expected to climb back into the low 90s for much of the Tennessee Valley today and combined with the high humidity it will make it feel close to 100-degrees yet again. Today will be very similar to Thursday with scattered showers and storms developing around noon today and they will be off and on across the Valley. Scattered showers and storms will be with us again this weekend as Tropical Storm Barry moves inland along the Louisiana coast. Saturday looks warmer, but the rain for Sunday and Monday will keep temperatures slightly cooler.