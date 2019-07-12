Florence police narrowing wedding crasher search; another victim speaks

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence police are still investigating the woman seen on video crashing weddings and stealing gifts.
More people are recognizing the suspect. And police say they are getting closer to an arrest.
Police say she is connected to wedding thefts in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi.
Florence police previously said they know who she is and have spoken with her on the phone. This week, the police department sent a statement saying "Following the national television exposure this case received, our agency received an extremely high number of tips with information pertaining to this case. In short, the response was overwhelming. The information we received has allowed us to narrow the suspect list and we continue to follow up on leads. We anticipate charges being filed in the near future and will release more specific details when charges occur.'
Another newlywed couple has come forward, claiming the woman was at their wedding, and hundreds of dollars in wedding gifts are missing from their big day.
Jenson Nicholson said even though there was a lot of excitement at the wedding, her family and friends recognized there was an unfamiliar face among the guests.
“As soon as we saw it on the news a bunch of friends and people were like is that the same lady,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson claims at least $700 worth of gifts disappeared at the same time the woman vanished.
“She needs to stop. She’s done this so many times. She is not going to stop unless she is stopped,” she said.
