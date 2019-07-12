Decatur Utilities revamping online experience

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Utilities has some changes coming. The company is revamping its online experience with its new smart hub.
That means you can register for a new account online, sign up for notifications, view your account history, and more. It’s all part of trying to make it easier for you to keep up with your account.
Phone and online payments will be unavailable through July 15.
Those aren’t the only changes. Decatur Utilities is changing what your old-fashioned paper bill looks like. You’ll have more information about your usage trends and account history.
And they’re replacing the old kiosks this weekend, so you’ll have to wait until Monday to use the brand new ones. The stand-alone kiosk in the south end of the parking lot and the lobby kiosk is unavailable through July 15. The kiosk in the drive-thru lane is unavailable through July 22.
