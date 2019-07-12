‘Cookie crook’ hits Tenn. church, leaves behind trail of crumbs and all expensive valuables

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - Franklin County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office investigators need help tracking down a burglar dubbed the “cookie crook.” Investigators say someone broke into and vandalized a church eating snacks but leaving behind everything of great value.
It happened between 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 8 and 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, according to police records.
An unknown person(s) forced their way into the church by breaking a window. In the dining area, several miscellaneous snacks were opened and spilled onto the floor and some were apparently consumed.
“They unlatched [the window], lifted it up and came in," explained Jerry Seymour. “There was glass all over the sink. They had plenty of things in here like TV’s, organs but nothing is missing. Just some little food."
Seymour was one of the first people called to the church after the break-in. He says the church had just wrapped vacation bible school when the crook possibly broke into the Fellowship Hall.
Though, even after some cookies that were washed down with apple juice and a cold pepsi, they crook wasn’t full yet!
The sanctuary backdoor was also kicked in which left the frame of the door badly damaged.
“It could be somebody that was really, really needy. It could be a drug addict that wasn’t in his right mind," said Investigator George Dyer with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, Dyer says to call his office right away at 931-308-9420.
“Next time just let us know. We’ll bring you food if we have to. That’s not a problem for us. We’ll take care of them," said Seymour.
Dyer says there could be more suspects. At least one person appears to have cut themselves on the glass. The department is running that DNA evidence to get a match.
Vandalism to the building is estimated to be approximately $1,000.00.
