Falkville selects interim police chief

FALKVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Falkville’s interim police chief is Aaron Burgess.
The former police chief, Chris Free, resigned earlier in the year as a direct result of an ongoing FBI investigation. The details on that investigation have not been released.
According to Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles, Burgess has been with the department for 11 years.
“Aaron has a done good job for us the whole time’s been here, he’s been very proactive when it comes to getting things done,” said Winkles.
He worked his way up from a part-time officer to captain and was selected as an interim chief at a special called meeting on Thursday.
The Falkville Council voted unanimously to name him interim chief for 90 days. After that period is up they’ll decide if they’ll keep him on long-term.
