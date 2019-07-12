Apollo 11 50th anniversary celebration schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Here is the schedule for Huntsville’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.
- 13 July, 9:00 am - 4:00 pm, USSRC grounds in front of Marriott/Space Center Hotel, “Apollo Celebration Car Show” led by Jack Stokes, Brian Miller and Sonny Norville. This Celebration Car Show starts off Apollo 50th Anniversary Celebration Week! Display cars are Polaris-built Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV), two Keller cars, 1969 Daytona Wellborn, ‘future’ car, police-owned Mustang, a record-breaking motorcycle and more.
- 13 July, cocktails at 6:00 pm, dinner starts at 7:00 pm, Saturn V Hall, USSRC, “Space Camp Hall of Fame Dinner” purchase tickets > https://www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2019-07-13/space-camp-hall-fame-dinner
- 14 July, 11:00 am service, “BEYOND: A Celebration of Science & Faith” Monte Sano United Methodist Church, 601 Monte Sano Blvd SE, Huntsville, AL 35801. Take part in this spiritual remembrance and service recognizing the Apollo 11 Moon landing. Guest Speaker Billy Hix, Director of Motlow College’s STEM Outreach Program.
- 14 July, 2:00-5:00 pm, UAH Archives Open House and Reception, UAH Salmon Library, 310 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35805. https://libguides.uah.edu/archives The University of Alabama in Huntsville Salmon Library Archives and Special Collections staff invites the community to enjoy an afternoon of Apollo history at the Louis Salmon Library that will include behind-the-scenes tours of the archives, a 3:30 p.m. showing of the documentary “When We Were Apollo,” an opportunity to record your personal memories of Apollo, and an Apollo history exhibit curated by Archives and Special Collections staff. Light refreshments with a 1960's theme will be served. This event is hosted by UAH’s Dr David Moore, Reagan Grimsley and staff.
- 14 July, 5:00-8:00 pm, Informal Mixer at Campus 805, 2620 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805. A chance to meet and greet local, national and international visitors. Food is available for purchase from various Campus 805 restaurants.
- 15 July, 12:00-2:00 pm, Discovery Theater (next to ticket counter of USSRC Museum), "The Continuing Paperclip Legacy: 2nd Generation" led by Dr Klaus Dannenberg with Intro by Dr Margrit von Braun and including Martin Dahm, Curt von Braun, Christel Kuberg Dunn and Dr Klaus Heimburg.
- 15 July, 2:00 pm, NatGeo Auditorium, Davidson Center for Space Exploration, USSRC, "Astronaut Al Worden Community Presentation" Apollo 15 Flight remembrances & Book Signing.
- 15 July > This panel has been moved to 17 July! “Saturn Family of Launch Vehicles” led by Bill Sneed. 3:00-5:00 pm, NatGeo Auditorium, Davidson Center for Space Exploration, USSRC, Development and launch of Saturn I, IB and V rockets; what they were and what they did. The most powerful rockets of their time.
- 15 July, 6:30-8:30 pm, “Concert in the Park: A Tribute to Space” Big Spring International Park, 200 Church Street, Huntsville. Bring your own chairs and blankets; food trucks are available.
- 16 July, Liftoff is at 8:32 am (arrive NLT 8:00 AM), One Tranquility Base, USSRC, Huntsville, "Rocket City Launch / Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Guinness Book of World Records Rocket Launch" Launching of 5000 model rockets simultaneously at the exact time of the Apollo launch on 16 July 1969 in an attempt to break the Guinness Book World Record. We will be launching 100 rockets per frame, a pallet-like structure that holds 100 rockets each. There will be a total of 50 frames. POC for this action is Robin Soprano, Director, Space Camp Mission Support, USSRC robins@Spacecamp.com. Please help us prepare for this exciting event! In order to carefully control our process, adult participation only please. Sign up here to volunteer https://rocketcenter.com/rocketbuild
- *New* 16 July, 9:00 am-5:00 pm, Rocket Park, US Space & Rocket Center grounds. The USSRC will be offering “Launch Tickets” to guests to participate in the following activities:
- -Straw Rockets: Design, build and launch a straw rocket using a special launcher!
- -Saturn V Air Rockets: Build and launch your own Saturn V! Can you generate enough force with one breath?
- -Stomp Rockets: Design, build and launch a paper rocket using stomp power!
- -Paper Action Reaction Rocket: Using the power of compressed air discover how high you can launch your paper rocket!
- -Hand pump water rockets: Use the power of pressurized water to launch a handheld water rocket!
- -Hypergolic POP! Rockets: Use a chemical reaction to launch a rocket!
- 16 July, 5:30-9:30 pm, Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Homecoming Celebration Dinner and Program (SOLD OUT)
- 16 July, 4:00-9:30 pm, Marriott Hotel/Space Center, Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Celebration Dinner for National and International Visitors, Coordinated by Friendship Force and German-American Heritage Committee. POC Heidi Collier
- 17 July, 12:00-2:00 pm, Discovery Theater (next to ticket counter of USSRC Museum), “Onboard Control System for the German A4/V2 Rocket” presented by Professor Bernd Ulmann from Frankfurt, Germany. The onboard control system for the A4/V2 rocket was developed by Dr Helmut Hoelzer, the father of the electronic analog computer and later MSFC’s Director of Computation Lab for the Apollo Program.
- 17 July (new date), 2:30-4:30 pm, NatGeo Auditorium, Davidson Center for Space Exploration, USSRC, “Saturn Family of Launch Vehicles” led by Bill Sneed. Development and launch of Saturn I, IB and V rockets; what they were and what they did. The most powerful rockets of their time.
- 17 July, 6:30-9:00 pm, Saturn V Hall, USSRC, Aerospace States Association Annual Awards Dinner, Dr Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin is scheduled to make the keynote address at the Aerospace States Association Awards Dinner. The public is invited to purchase tickets to this event. https://www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2019-07-17/aerospace-states-association-annual-awards-dinner
- *New* 18 July, 11:30-1:00 pm, The Westin Hotel at Bridge Street Towne Center, Huntsville “The Voyage to the Moon: Small Steps and Giant Leaps” presented by Brooks Moore and sponsored by the North Alabama Chapter of IFMA (International Facility Management Association). Sign up for this networking lunch ($20) NLT 15 July at http://ifmanorthalabama.org/
- 18 July, 5:30 pm, Saturn V Hall, USSRC, "Space Authors Book Signing & Reception" Local writers sell & sign copies of space-related books, supported by a reception.
- 18 July, 6:00-8:00 pm, Huntsville Main Public Library, “How We Really Got to the Moon: Leadership Secrets of the Apollo Program” presented by Ralph Petroff.
- 19 July, 6:00-9:00 pm, downtown Huntsville "Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Dancing in the Streets" Dance in the streets alongside the Polaris-produced Lunar Rover replica, enjoy musical performances and a projection experience; no admission charged. Free parking in Monroe Street parking deck. https://www.huntsville.org/event/apollo-11-50th-anniversary-dancing-in-the-streets/36075/
- 20 July, 2:30-4:30 pm, NatGeo Auditorium, Davidson Center for Space Exploration, USSRC, “Apollo 11 – America’s First Landing on the Moon” presentation
- 20 July, start arriving at 6:00 pm, event starts at 7:00 pm, outside Saturn V Hall, USSRC, “Moon Landing Concert” Cost is $20 per person. Celebrate the anniversary of the day Neil Armstrong took his historic first step on the Moon. https://www.rocketcenter.com/calendar/2019-07-20/moon-landing-concert
- 20 July, 7-7:30 PM 30 pm airing on WAFF Channel 48 News, Special Report by Liz Hurley “People of Apollo”
- 21 July, 11:00 am service, “Lunar Communion” Monte Sano United Methodist Church, 601 Monte Sano Blvd SE, Huntsville, AL 35801. Take part in this spiritual remembrance and service recognizing the Apollo 11 Moon landing. Guest speaker Margrit von Braun, daughter or Wernher von Braun.
