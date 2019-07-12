An unsettled weekend ahead, T.S. Barry is strengthening

Tropical Storm Barry is strengthening, and now has maximum sustained winds at 65 mph and is moving WNW at 5 mph. Barry poses many threats, especially to areas around the Gulf coast. Threats include heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge. A Flash Flood Watch is issued for the Alabama Gulf coast.
A few scattered showers are dotting the radar, and showers and storms will continue to be scattered across the area today. Stronger thunderstorms could feature lightning, gusty/damaging winds, and heavy rain. Showers will taper off with the loss of daytime heating, but some will linger after sunset.
Rain from Barry will affect the Tennessee Valley, but how much rain we receive depends on the track. Different models show different things. One perspective has the track farther west, which will likely give NW Alabama rain, but not much of the rest of the area. Another perspective has Barry’s track farther east, increasing rain coverage and rain totals. The area could receive around 2-4 inches of rain. Flash Flooding could be a threat this weekend into the beginning of next week. Also, a few low-end tornadoes could develop. Be weather aware through the weekend and first half of next week as more information comes in.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.