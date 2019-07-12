An unsettled weekend ahead, T.S. Barry is strengthening

Rain from Barry will affect the Tennessee Valley, but how much rain we receive depends on the track. Different models show different things. One perspective has the track farther west, which will likely give NW Alabama rain, but not much of the rest of the area. Another perspective has Barry’s track farther east, increasing rain coverage and rain totals. The area could receive around 2-4 inches of rain. Flash Flooding could be a threat this weekend into the beginning of next week. Also, a few low-end tornadoes could develop. Be weather aware through the weekend and first half of next week as more information comes in.