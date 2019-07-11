Woman unknowingly gifts mother winning scratch-off lottery ticket

Woman unknowingly gifts mother winning scratch-off lottery ticket
A Goose Creek woman won $125,000 from a scratch-off ticket gifted to her by her own daughter. (Source: South Carolina Education Lottery)
By Patrick Phillips | July 11, 2019 at 10:02 AM CDT - Updated July 12 at 5:02 PM

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A gift from her daughter just made a Goose Creek woman $125,000 richer.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials say the winner, whose name they have not released, plans to have a nice vacation.

“Mama never plays the lottery,” the daughter said. “I’m so happy for Mama.”

The woman won the prize after scratching a $5 Monopoly Jackpot instant ticket. Two $125,000 top prizes remain in the instant ticket game with odds of winning of 1 in 660,000, according to lottery spokesperson Julie Huffman.

The Quick Pantry in Ladson, where the lottery ticket was purchased, received a commission of $1,250 for selling the ticket.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.