Madison County Schools names interim superintendent

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 11, 2019 at 6:40 PM CDT - Updated July 11 at 10:15 PM

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday evening, the Madison County school board named Dr. Mark Minskey as its interim superintendent.

Minskey will serve in this role until the school board names a superintendent to fill the remaining term of Matt Massey.

The board says they will begin discussions on the process of how they plan to make their decision.

Minskey currently serves as the deputy superintendent for Madison County Schools and serves as an adjunct professor for Samford University.

