Huntsville storms leave structural damage, downed tree limbs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Thursday afternoon’s storms left damage around Huntsville.
A lot of the damage was around Church Street and University Drive between Pratt Avenue and Oakwood Avenue. There are multiple trees down on lines as well as broken and downed utility poles.
The National Weather Service reports storm and wind damage near Costco. This includes several tree limbs down on University and Yukon Street.
A large tree was also knocked down at the National Children’s Advocacy Center.
The awning over the gas pumps was knocked down at the Marathon gas station at Church Street and Pratt Avenue. A utility pole there was also knocked down and there was debris in the road.
The roof at Brooks & Collier off Meridian Street blew off and landed on a bunch of furniture. There was damage to the side greenhouse. The side sales tent was knocked off, and plants and urns were knocked over.
No injuries have been reported so far.
