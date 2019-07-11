Homicide under investigation in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have reported a homicide investigation.
At approximately 2:28 a.m. Thursday, the Decatur Police Department received a call to check the well-being of a male on the 1600 block of North Street SE.
Responding officers say they found a deceased male with a gunshot wound. Police later identified the victim as 44-year-old Jason Edward Tapscott.
Detectives arrived and processed the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Violent Crimes Sgt. Mike Burleson at 256-341-4600.
Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Persons of interest are being interviewed.
The investigation is ongoing.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
