More rain on the way

Showers and thunderstorms will return to wrap up the work week Friday. Rain could start as soon as the morning hours Friday, but most of the activity will take place during the afternoon. Highs will be around 90 degrees, but areas that get rain during the afternoon will be cooler, so showers are welcomed.
Tropical Storm Barry is tracking westward, slowly moving at 5 mph, and has maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. The National Hurricane Center has Barry making landfall as a category 1 hurricane at the Louisiana coast Saturday. North Alabama could receive extra rain from Barry, especially in northwest Alabama. Rain totals could be around 4-6 inches. Tropical Storm Barry will be something to watch closely, so continue to tune in for the latest on the path, strength, and effects from Tropical Storm Barry.
